Cole Hardware keeps doors open in San Francisco during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Most businesses have been forced to shutdown during this pandemic but some need to remain open to help keep us all safe.

Cole Hardware has six locations in San Francisco.

All of them have been deemed an essential business and during this pandemic, that has proved to be true as people flock to the stores for items.

“At most of our neighborhood stores, the sales were actually up. Less footsteps in the store but people stocking up on more items,” Julia Strzesieski said.

But as you could imagine, some items are harder than others to keep on the shelves than others.

“We’ve been out of N95 masks for a while so we are looking to get that in. A lot of times the things that customers are looking for, toilet paper, cleaning supplies. Once we get it in, it is basically gone,” Strzesieski said.

There has also been an uptick in the sales of products that may not directly come to mind.

“We’ve noticed a lot of people coming in for gardening supplies. Probably while they are home they can be outside doing yard work,” Strzesieski said.

Cole Hardware has made changes to workflow in order to comply with social distancing and overall health, including a newly implemented curbside delivery, where a customer simply calls with an order and an employee brings the order outside to the car.

“It’s been very successful so far and we do also deliver to customers too,” Strzesieski said.

