Colin Kaepernick spends his 32nd birthday helping homeless in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was back in the Bay Area to celebrate his 32nd birthday in Oakland by giving back to the community.

Kaepernick hired a food truck to help feed people in need and distributed backpacks and other supplies to the local homeless.

Most of Kaepernick’s charity work is done through his foundation Know Your Rights Camp.

He has not played for the NFL since the 2016 season, after kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racism.

He has become a social activist ever since.

