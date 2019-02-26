Coliseum Exec.: “cautiously optimistic” Oakland Raiders will play in Coliseum in 2019

OAKLAND (KRON) — Though a lease agreement has not been officially reached between the Coliseum Authority and the Oakland Raiders, coliseum executive Scott McKibben says he’s “cautiously optimistic” an agreement may be finalized soon.

The Coliseum Authority and the Raiders have been in talks throughout the last few weeks and have come to an agreement on some terms, but McKibben says an official agreement has not been finalized for the 2019 season.

KRON4’s Kate Rooney spoke to McKibben Monday who said an official written agreement might be reached as soon as in one week.

McKibben said earlier this month that when he met with Raiders president Marc Badain about a lease for 2019, the meeting “meaningful and productive” but gave no other details.

The two sides had been discussing a $7.5 million lease for 2019 until the Raiders walked away from negotiations when Oakland sued the team and the NFL in December.

The Raiders have no lease for 2019, their final season before moving into a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said the team needs to make a decision soon so the league can make a schedule.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES