College of San Mateo employee arrested for sex with minors

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A College of San Mateo employee has been arrested for sexual acts with two underage girls.

The San Jose Police Department said they issued an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Richard Rojo after their sexual assault investigation unit received information about him last year.

Rojo had met on of the victims on social media and then engaged in “sexual activity” with her and another minor, according to police. The victims were 14 and 15 years old.

Police said Rojo turned himself in and posted bail. He is due back in court on June 15, 2021.

The suspect works as the director of marketing and community relations for the college.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving this suspect is asked to contact Detective Sandoval #4078 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.