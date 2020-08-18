College students reporting increased depression, anxiety amid pandemic: survey

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A new survey reveals that college students are reporting an increase in mental health challenges amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The study, co-led by the University of California, Berkeley’s Center for the Study of Higher Education, found that more than a third of respondents reported an increase in depression and anxiety.

The survey of students at 9 public universities nationwide found that 35% of undergraduates and 32% of graduate and professional students screened positive for major depressive order, while 39% of all students screened positive for anxiety disorder, according to a report by the Student Experience in the Research University Consortium.

Cal reports the number of students who screened positive for anxiety disorder in the new study was up by 50% compared to 2019.

Cal announced last month it plans to continue the fall semester with fully remote instruction.

According to the report, some recommendations for university police during the pandemic include expanded counseling and therapeutic services, extensive communication about mental health and available services, and efforts to increase faculty and staff awareness of these mental health challenges among students.

You can read the full report here.

