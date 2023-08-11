(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara County.

At about 10:51 p.m., a vehicle hit a pedestrian along southbound U.S. Highway 101 near the East San Martin Avenue offramp in San Martin.

According to the CHP, the man was crossing to the right hand shoulder of the southbound lane from the freeway’s center divider when the accident happened.

Patrol officers attempted CPR on the victim but failed to revive him, the CHP said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.