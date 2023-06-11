SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three people were injured following a vehicle collision at a cruise show in the city’s downtown area Saturday evening.

At 5:50 p.m., Santa Rosa fire responded to a collision at the Peggy Sue Cruise Show in the area of 5th Street and East Street. Three people were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, according to officials.

The Peggy Sue Cruise and Car Show is currently running their 18th annual event this weekend with Sunday’s event set to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.