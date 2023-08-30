(KRON) — A car overturned following a collision at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and 27th Avenue on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 5:28 p.m., a car, which was traveling along 27th Avenue, ran a red light and struck a car that was traveling along Geary Boulevard. The impact caused the car to overturn after being struck at the intersection, police said.

The drivers and occupants of both cars were uninjured and refused medical attention. The driver of the overturned car was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, SFPD said.

San Francisco police remind all drivers to drive with caution as the Geary Boulevard corridor is known to have increased traffic.