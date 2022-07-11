FOSTER CITY (KRON) – Monday morning’s commute is off to a bad start, with San Francisco Peninsula-bound lanes on two bridges backed up due to collisions.

At 6:59 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision at the toll plaza of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in the westbound lanes. The right shoulder is affected and CHP is warning commuters to expect delays.

At 6:50 a.m., CHP reported a traffic collision with injuries on the westbound San Mateo-Hayward Bridge in Foster City. The right and center lanes were blocked, but were cleared as of 7:07 a.m. CHP is still warning commuters to expect delays.

According to CHP, a pickup truck had mechanical issues and was stalled in the number three lane and was hit by a big rig. There were three passengers: a male and female in their 60s (the male was the driver) and a 14-year-old female. All have been transported to the hospital, complaining of pain. The big rig driver had no reported injuries.

The Golden Gate Bridge is also slower this morning due to fog, and northbound Highway 1 is closed near the San Francisco-San Mateo County line due to a collision.

