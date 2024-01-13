(KRON) – A man with two outstanding warrants was arrested for grand theft, the Colma Police Department announced Friday.

Colma police officers were conducting a passing check of a shopping center in the 5000 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard at 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, officers located a “suspicious” vehicle parked in the parking lot of one of the businesses. The vehicle’s registration expired over a year ago, police said. According to the police investigation, the car was determined to be a suspect in a theft from a neighboring agency.

The vehicle occupied three people:

Oroville resident, 33

Redding resident, 38

Eureka resident, 35

An investigation of the suspects revealed that the 33-year-old man had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest from an outside agency. He was placed under arrest for his warrants.

While arresting one of the suspects, officers noticed several boxes of Lego brand toys “in plain sight,” according to police. Officers subsequently contacted the nearby store’s loss prevention officers. The establishment’s loss prevention officers confirmed the 33-year-old man stole the items to the police after receiving security footage. The merchandise was worth approximately $1,446.88.

The suspect was also arrested for grand theft and his outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. The other suspects were released.

The vehicle was towed.