(KRON) – The Colma Police Department is investigating a retail theft incident with six suspects that occurred on Nov. 4, the agency announced Friday.

Colma officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Colma Boulevard on a report of a theft on Nov. 4 at approximately 2:20 p.m. According to police, officers were advised six suspects burglarized the store and then fled in a white Lexus and silver Infiniti.

It was later determined the suspects stole approximately $6,352 worth of merchandise, police said.

Colma PD provided descriptions of all the suspects.

The first suspect is an adult male in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot-11, and approximately 170 pounds. He was wearing a black and green North Face jacket, blue and green floral print shorts, and cream-colored slippers. The suspect was carrying a black and white patterned bag across his chest.

The second suspect was described as a Black woman in her early 20s, 5-foot-7, and approximately 130 pounds. She was wearing a burgundy and black Nike jacket, brown pants with a red and black triangle print, white shoes, and was wearing a black face mask.

The third suspect was described as a white male adult in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. He was wearing an olive-green sweater, with black Adidas joggers and blue, pink and red shoes. He has tattoos on both hands.

The fourth suspect is described as a Black woman in her early 20s. She is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, grey Nike shoes, and a black face mask.

The fifth suspect was described as a Black woman in her early 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 and approximately 120 pounds. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, pink Crocs, and a black face mask.

The sixth suspect was described as a man in his early 20s. He is approximately 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black & green Nike shoes, and a black face mask.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects is encouraged to contact the Colma Police Department Detective Bureau at (650) 997-8321. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the anonymous tip line at (650) 997-8337.