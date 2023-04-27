(KRON) — An apparent road rage crash in the Colma Police Department’s front parking lot Monday led to several arrests and the recovery of about three pounds of methamphetamine, various weapons and several stolen vehicles, Colma police officials said. Police said the crash involved three vehicles: a Dodge Challenger, a BMW 328i and a Chevy Silverado.

The Challenger and the BMW appeared to have been chasing the Silverado, police said. Around 5:50 p.m., the three vehicles got into an accident in the front parking lot of the police department.

Police found that the Challenger was an outstanding stolen vehicle with false license plates and arrested the driver, a 29-year-old man from San Jose. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit and felony.

The driver of the BMW, a 43-year-old man from San Jose, was also arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy and other narcotics and weapons charges.

Following the arrests, police found evidence that led them to believe there would be weapons and narcotics at a home on the 900 block of College Drive in San Jose. Officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday and recovered nine weapons, three pounds of meth and a stolen motorcycle. The resident, a 38-year-old man, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, committing a felony while on bail and other narcotics and weapons violations.

All three suspects are in custody at the Santa Clara County jail.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Colma Police Department Detective Bureau at (650) 997-8321. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the anonymous tip-line at (650) 997-8337.