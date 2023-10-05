(KRON) — The Colma Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly filmed a woman with his cell phone while she was changing in a dressing room. Police said the suspect is connected with other sexual assault cases in the Bay Area as well.

The filming incident happened on Sept. 22 at about 8:45 p.m. at a store on Colma Boulevard. A 21-year-old woman said the suspect propped a cell phone under the stall she had been changing at.

The victim confronted the suspect and he left the store before police arrived.

Police watched surveillance footage and began working with other law enforcement agencies to identify him. Images of the suspect can be seen at the top of the story.

He is described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man in his late 20s to mid 30s. He is about 5-foot-8 with an average build, medium skin complexion, short dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gold necklace.

“The suspect appears to be tied to multiple incidents that occurred throughout the Bay Area this year, which included sexual assault and battery,” Colma police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (650) 997-8321.