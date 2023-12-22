(KRON) — Police are searching for a woman linked to a series of retail thefts that totaled approximately $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Colma Police Department (CPD) announced Friday. She is linked to at least three thefts from an unnamed business on the 100 block of Colma Boulevard.

The suspect is described to be a Black woman in her early 40s. She was seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black slippers and a black beanie.

Theft 1

This theft happened around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to CPD. The woman is accused of stealing $5,628.42 worth of merchandise before fleeing in a white Toyota.

Theft 2

About a month later on Nov. 11, the suspect allegedly stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise before escaping in a white Audi. That theft happened around 7:43 p.m., police said.

Theft 3

The most recent theft happened this Wednesday at around 8:32 p.m. when the suspect stole $8,244 worth of merchandise from the same unnamed business, according to CPD. This time, she got away by “unknown means,” police said.

Additional photos of the suspect were posted by CPD (below).

(Colma Police Department) (Colma Police Department)

Although CPD did not specify what store the suspect allegedly stole from, there is a Best Buy and Ulta Beauty in the area of that block on Colma Boulevard.

CPD says anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the department at 650-997-8321. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 650-997-8338.