(KRON) – A San Francisco resident with a felony warrant was arrested after allegedly stealing over $180 worth of merchandise from a business, the Colma Police Department announced Tuesday.

At 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 27, Colma police officers were conducting a passing check of a shopping center in the 200 block of Colma Boulevard when they were flagged down by employees from a local business that a theft had just occurred.

According to police, the employees pointed out a male suspect who was fleeing the scene on foot while pushing a bicycle. Police said they made contact with the suspect and ordered him to stop. The suspect fled the scene on his bicycle.

Additional Colma officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect hiding in the bushes at a nearby business.

According to police, the suspect resisted arrest. When officers were able to handcuff the suspect, he refused to identify himself.

Officers found a concealed dirk/dagger, drug paraphernalia, multiple credit cards and identification cards, and personal identifying information that did not belong to the suspect during a search of the suspect.

The suspect reportedly stole $183.66 of merchandise from the business, according to police.

The suspect’s identification was confirmed through a fingerprint search. According to police, the suspect had an out-of-state, no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.

The suspect is a 43-year-old San Francisco resident. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting and delaying an officer, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed dirk/dagger, misappropriation of lost property, and a felony warrant.