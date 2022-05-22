SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Many across San Francisco are celebrating the late LGBT+ trailblazer Harvey Milk. May 22 marks the Mayor of Castro Street’s 92 birthday and Harvey Milk Day.

The Harvey Milk Celebration and Block Party will take place at the Jane Warner Memorial Plaza on Castro Street from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free for all guests.

The Castro Theater will host screenings of the Oscar winning documentary “The Times of Harvey Milk”, “The Ruth Brinker Story” and a free organ performance by David Hegarty.

Both films will be double featured at 3:00 p.m. A panel discussion and film reception will be held after the movies.

Live music and speakers will be present at the event. Organizers aim to bring awareness to the queer community and reflect on the ongoing battle of LGBT+ rights.

San Francisco City Hall and San Francisco International Airport will display rainbow lights in recognition of the holiday later Sunday night.

The event’s schedule can be found here.

A brief history of Milk

Milk moved into San Francisco’s Castro District during the 1970s. The neighborhood was known for its growing LGBT+ population at the time. Milk ran a camera store on Castro Street.

Before his historic election, Milk ran for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors twice and lost both times, as stated in milkfoundation.org.

In 1977, he successfully won a seat on the San Francisco City Board of Supervisors and made history as the first openly gay public official in California.

Milk’s life came to an abrupt end on November 27, 1978, when former city supervisor Dan White assassinated Milk and his ally, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone.

A many mourned and a candlelight vigil was held after the politicians’ deaths. Despite his passing, Milk continues to remain a staple in the LGBT+ community and remembered throughout the nation.