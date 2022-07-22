DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Jo Koy received the key to Daly City, the comedian posted on Instagram Friday. The city also declared July 22 as “Jo Koy Day.”

“I just received my own day and the key to Daly City. Thank you Mayor Dr. Rod Daus-Magbual and Councilmembers Juslyn Manalo & Pamela DiGiovanni for such a great honor,” Koy wrote.

He received the honor from Mayor Rod Daus-Magbual and councilmembers Juslyn Manalo and Pamela DiGiovanni. Koy received the key before his movie “Easter Sunday” comes out in theaters on Aug. 5.

“Thank you for accepting the Key to Daly City and representing for the culture,” said Daus-Magbual who is of Filipino descent. “To more movies and representation of Filipinas/os/xs on the big & small screen, music, artists, and in politics… It took many months to pull (this event) together. I appreciate y’all. (Koy) you’re always welcome to Daly City.”

“Easter Sunday” centers around a Filipino-American family. The trailer reveals the movie includes references to Daly City.

In the movie, Tiffany Haddish plays a Daly City police officer. Daly City is known to have one of the larger Filipino communities in the Bay Area and nation. Roughly 34% of the city’s population is of Filipino descent, according to Daly City officials. That’s higher than the national average of approximately 1%.

The film credits Steven Spielberg as a producer. “Easter Sunday” is developed and produced by “Amblin,” which is a production company founded by Spielberg.

Koy, born Joseph Glenn Herbert, grew up in Tacoma, Wash. to a Filipino mother and a white father. The stand-up comedian caters a lot of his humor to the Filipino community — especially about his mother. Koy recently did a show at Chase Center in San Francisco in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.