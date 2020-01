CONCORD (KRON) – What’s better than hot, delicious comfort food?

Especially during these cold winter months?

Well good news, Concord’s 3rd Annual Comfort Food Week is underway, for everyone in the Bay Area to enjoy some melty, crispy, savory meals.

More than 35 restaurants are taking part in this year’s events.

For a full list of restaurants, CLICK HERE.

The event is going on now until January 26.

KRON4 was joined in the studio by Elaine Schroth to tell us all to expect.