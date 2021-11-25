Comfortably crisp weather forecasted for Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Plenty of sunshine for your Thanksgiving meal and festivities with highs comfortably cool in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

It will be a frigid morning as you step out for errands with lows as cold as the 30’s and frost advisories through 9 AM.

Rain chances have really dried up for the time being with dry conditions and good travel weather well through the holiday ahead of us.

Rain chances the weekend after Thanksgiving have fizzled too so travels home should be easy.Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:01am. Sunset is at 4:52pm.

