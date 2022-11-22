SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you are looking for fresh crab on your Thanksgiving day plate, you may be out of luck.

For the fourth year in a row, commercial crab season has been delayed.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said humpback whales have been spotted off the coast of California, where crab are as well.

If fishermen drop the crab traps there is a high chance the whales will be entangled which could kill, injure or in some cases make them so tired after swimming around with them wrapped around their bodies that they will drown.

Fisherman Chris Smith explained this to KRON4 News.

“We are deploying these pots,” Smith stated. “They are basically hoop rings and we put them out. We wait a couple of hours and we pull them right back up. So generally we don’t put them in areas where we see whales because of risk of entanglement.”

The state will revisit this on or before Dec. 7 to see if crab season can begin then.