Commercial crab season returns to the Bay Area ahead of New Year

Crab season has finally arrived in the Bay Area.
On Wednesday, the long-awaited Dungeness commercial crab fishing season returned from Pescadero to the Mendocino-Sonoma County line.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced earlier this month that commercial crab fishing will return to waters off Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties.
The announcement of the start of commercial crab fishing comes after the season has been delayed for more than a month.
Traditionally, the commercial Dungeness crab season starts Nov. 15.
The delay was due to the presence of humpback whales and leatherback sea turtles in the waters.
The official start of the season covers Fishing Zone 3 — between Pigeon Point to the south and the border between Sonoma and Mendocino counties in the north.