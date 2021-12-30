Commercial crab season returns to the Bay Area ahead of New Year

SAN FRANCISCO – NOVEMBER 17: Dungeness Crabs sit in a bin after being offloaded from a fishing vessel on November 17, 2010 in San Francisco, California. After a brief delay due to the sizes and maturity of the crabs, Dungeness Crab season opened today instead of its official start day of November 15. Fisherman are hoping for a big year since the past few years haven’t yielded big catches. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Crab season has finally arrived in the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, the long-awaited Dungeness commercial crab fishing season returned from Pescadero to the Mendocino-Sonoma County line.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced earlier this month that commercial crab fishing will return to waters off Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties.

Crab season is officially open! 🦀 This year, you can purchase fresh caught crab straight from local fishers right off their boats. Like your crab ready to eat? Head to a @VisitSFWharf restaurants for the freshest catch! https://t.co/U26WXWdijk



📸: Lovely Martha Sport Fishing pic.twitter.com/KbkB13rpkP — Port of SF (@SFPort) December 29, 2021

The announcement of the start of commercial crab fishing comes after the season has been delayed for more than a month.

Traditionally, the commercial Dungeness crab season starts Nov. 15.

The delay was due to the presence of humpback whales and leatherback sea turtles in the waters.

The official start of the season covers Fishing Zone 3 — between Pigeon Point to the south and the border between Sonoma and Mendocino counties in the north.