(KRON) — The Oakland Police Commission hired a consulting firm to help in the search for a new police chief.

The commission says it unanimously selected the Byers Group, a Black-owned firm from Los Angeles, to recommend the police chief finalists to Mayor Sheng Thao by November.

Byers Group has conducted police chief searches for city’s including Charlotte, Detroit, St. Louis and Washington D.C. The Oakland Police Department has not had a permanent police chief since February when former Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was fired, shortly after being placed on administrative leave.

Darren Allison has been the city’s interim police chief since Armstrong’s firing.