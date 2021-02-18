Committee explores possible recall efforts of San Francisco school district

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco School Board is in hot water with parents looking to recall its members.

Frustrations have been mounting over reopening classrooms and the board has been focusing its attention such as renaming several schools.

This political action committee calls itself Families for San Francisco and their campaign is centered around having better public schools.

In a meeting Thursday night, they outlined what they’re looking to do to reach their goal.

A political action committee made up of parents is exploring possible recall efforts as frustration builds over reopening schools.

The San Francisco Unified School District was set to meet on how to get kids back in the classrooms safely on Tuesday but those plans were put on hold.

The “Families for San Francisco Pac” says they’re tired of the delays.

“Like so many parents, I’m frustrated by the board of education’s lack of focus on and reopening schools,” Patrick Wolff said.

The group is accusing the SFUSD of dragging its feet on bringing students back while focusing on policy changes such as changing school names or admissions at the city’s prestigious Lowell High School.

Other fed-up parents even held a distance-learning protest Thursday morning at Midtown Terrace Park.

“Parents and children are in pain. The school board should not be at the center of all this drama,” Jennifer Butterfoss said.

The school board is also getting pressure from the city.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco city attorney filed a suit to force the district to reopen.

Committee co-founder Jennifer Butterfoss is a mom of two elementary school kids and a former principal.

She says the group wants the school board to reflect an equitable and excellent public school system.

At this moment, the three options the committee is considering is a recall which would be extremely difficult, a charter amendment that would put the city in control of the district, or running stronger candidates next year.

These options the group says are still being worked out.

“It seems like we can do better in our leadership for public education and in the public schools themselves,” Wolff said.

The school district has not commented on the creation of this PAC or what their plans are.

As for reopening, an SFUSD spokesperson says they understand families are struggling but schools cannot open until all conditions for reopening are met.