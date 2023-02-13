OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A committee will meet this week to determine whether suspended Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong will face disciplinary action, according to the agenda shared by the Oakland Police Commission.

The meeting will be available on Zoom, but audio will be disabled. According to the agenda posted to the commission website, the committee members will go into a closed session for the discussions. The commission’s final determination will be shared at the end of the meeting.

Armstrong has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 19, after a confidential report from a law firm hired by the federal monitor alleged he mishandled two incidents of police misconduct. In one instance, an OPD sergeant hit a parked vehicle while driving a department vehicle. He did not stop at the scene of the collision or report the damages to his superiors.

The second instance, the same sergeant reportedly fired a gun inside of one of the department elevators. The officer then picked up the bullet casing and did not report the discharge to superiors for a week.

Since Armstrong’s suspension was first announced, newly elected Oakland Mayor Sheng Tao has faced pressure to reinstate him. On Sunday, Feb. 5. Armstrong and leaders with the NAACP held a press conference demanding his reinstatement.

However, the mayor tells KRON4 accountability in this case is important, “Our goal is to make sure we are fully and carefully taking into account the very serious problems discussed in the report and taking corrective actions,” she said.