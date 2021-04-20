Community activists discuss what Chauvin verdict means for police accountability

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Derek Chauvin verdict is in — Guilty on all three counts.

For some perspective, KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun asked the executive director of the Justice Teams Network, Cat Brooks, what this guilty verdict means for police accountability.

“The best way I can think about it is a guilty verdict is a healing balm on an open wound but it’s still a bandaid on a gunshot wound,” Brooks said.

The longtime Oakland anti-police-violence activist says the jury delivered guilty verdicts on all counts for the ex-police officer taking the life of George Floyd after it was captured on video is the source of verification of what the video recorded.

“One of the things that happen to black people in this country is that we’re continuously gas-lit. We live a particular kind of existence as we walk through this country and then we are told from the media, from the institutions, from our colleagues, from sometimes our partners, that what we are experiencing isn’t real or, is not as bad as we think it is. That is in part way guilty convictions in cases like this are so important,” Brooks said.

“We were all horrified by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and immediately after, the city council took action to strengthen our use of force policy,” Mayor Jesse Arreguin said.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin shares his perspective on the outcome of the trial.

“It is a profound statement. Far too often we see people die at the hands of law enforcement and, justice is denied. My hope is that today justice will finally be delivered and that we can use this moment to build greater trust between communities and, change the practices that resulted in so many needless deaths,” Arreguin said.