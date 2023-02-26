SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — After two food vendors were assaulted in separate incidents in San Jose, the community is coming together to hold a buyout for them on Sunday afternoon.

The buyout is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1435 Bayshore Highway, outside of Intex Auto Parts, where one of the food vendor assaults happened. Both food vendors who were attacked are planning to attend.

The first food vendor attack took place outside of the SAP Center on Feb. 16. The victim in that assault, food vendor Saul Reconco, said that a customer demanded a free hot dog after he made a purchase moments earlier. Reconco refused, and the man assaulted him, kicking him in the face.

The entire incident was caught on video, and police are still searching for the suspect. “No matter what, any street vendors need to have respect from everybody,” Reconco told KRON4.

The second attack occurred the following Saturday. Carlos Sanchez was working at his food stand when an employee of a nearby business, later identified as 43-year-old Kenny Ho, assaulted him with a baseball bat. Sanchez recorded much of the incident, which later made its way to social media. Ho was later arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.

Suspect Kenny Ho in second vendor assault (Photo courtesy of SJPD)

Intex Auto Parts originally responded to the incident and Ho’s arrest by reposting racially insensitive Google reviews. KRON4 obtained a screenshot of one post, which has since been deleted, shared below.

As more media and law enforcement attention came to both incidents, the owners of Intex Auto Parts, as well as the suspect Ho, seemed to change their tune.

“I deeply regret my treatment of the gentleman who set-up a vending location outside of my family’s auto parts store. I cannot explain or justify my actions, but I can say that, until Saturday, I have always treated others with the respect and consideration that my family instilled in me. I failed to do so here and am ashamed of my conduct. I will ensure that I never treat others in this way again.” – Kenny Ho, Intex Auto Parts

Ho tells KRON4 that he is aware of the buyout happening Sunday. Photos shared by Ho show a newly placed welcome sign and multiple people clearing out the area behind the food stand to prepare for the event.

“I continue to be embarrassed and regretful about my actions. I would like to say how sorry I am personally, and to make up for my actions. Yesterday my family and I cleaned up the area for the event, we’re opening up our parking lot, and we put up big signs saying that everyone is welcome. This doesn’t change what I did, but is a truer picture of who I am rather than the person in the video. I hope everyone has a great time at the buyout.” – Kenny Ho

(Photos courtesy of Kenny Ho)

Last week, SJPD Sergeant Christian Camarillo shared an update on the attacks. He asked business owners to allow law enforcement to handle disputes, “We don’t want people turning into vigilantes and taking the law into their own hands,” he said.