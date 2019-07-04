‘Community Cabin’ site for the homeless opening in West Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Homelessness is a major issue across the state, but one East Bay city is taking an extra step to try to help.

To the average person, the sheds in Oakland may look like a storage unit, but to a homeless person these sheds are a safe place to sleep at night

“This is a true collaboration between the cities of Oakland and Emeryville as well as the new tremendous partnership that we are getting from the state of California,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Schaaf, Emeryville Mayor Ally Medina and Tony Tavares of Caltrans introduced Oakland’s fifth community cabin site on Mandela Parkway in West Oakland.

It’s designed to alleviate homelessness in the area

Each of these cabins can house one to two people and on each bed there are items for personal use like toothbrushes, socks and combs.

They’re also fully equipped with electricity, a fire alarm, doublepaned windows and insulation.

The site will cost $1.7 million a year to operate and that money will come from the state homeless emergency aid program.

While these sheds are meant to house the homeless, they’re only temporary.

The goal is for the homeless to move in, receive services and move on to the next step in their housing process.

The site is scheduled to open next week and officials expect to fill up the cabins by mid-August.

