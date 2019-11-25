Community comes together after 2 boys gunned down in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) – Hand-in-hand, a heartbroken East Bay community coming together after two kids were gunned down.

Two boys were shot and killed at a Union City elementary school.

Police are still trying to figure out who did it and why.

Earlier on Sunday, neighbors, school and city officials gathered at Searles Elementary to show their support for the families of the two boys.

Union City residents gathered together in a circle and prayer honoring the two boys shot and killed the day before.

The victims were 11 and 14-year-old boys.

“Our hearts continue to grieve for them. We know this is not their final stop. We continue to love them and miss them and feel the pain and sorrow in our hearts for them,” the aunt of the 14-year-old said.

Police say the boys were shot in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School just before 1:30 Saturday morning.

Heartbroken family and friends left candles and flowers at the school parking lot.

The school where they once attended.

“Our 11-year-old just left our school and graduated and went on to middle school. The 14-year-old, I just saw him Thursday and I said hello, he asked me did I remember him and I asked him did he remember me, so these are my kids away from home,” said a community member.

Investigators say the boys were sitting in a van when the gunman shot at them.

Police say they have not ruled out there maybe some kind of gang angle related to this shooting.

A motive remains unclear and a community is shaken.

There is a GoFundMe page for the two boys to help with funeral costs.

Police are actively following up on leads, they’re collecting surveillance video and looking for suspects.