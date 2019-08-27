Community comes together for vandalized LGBTQ center in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A San Jose community coming together for one of its neighbors.

Someone smashed in the windows at the LGBTQ youth space in June.

The youth center was the only place on the block that was hit, leading many to believe this vandalism may have been targeted.

Since then, many businesses and organizations chipped in to help.

A new door, new glass windows – Definitely a change from June.

Back then, the whole area was boarded up with plywood after someone came through and shattered the glass.

The youth center says they’re thankful for their community who helped fix it up.

“We don’t really know what the motivation was. We don’t know if we were targeted or if this was just random but yeah we were vandalized,” Adrienne Keel said.

Now, a fresh face back on the youth space.

“The response from our community was so incredibly heartening. We had an outpour of just people reaching out, politicians reaching out. Entities reaching out. The sharks reached out. Really everyone I can think of reached out, asking what can we do? How can we support?” Keel said.

Adrienne Keel is the director of LGBTQ programs here.

She says the youth space is a drop-in center that offers to counsel, and also does outreach and education in the community.

Neighboring businesses, like heroes martial arts, forager and academic coffee stepped up to help clean up and raise donations.

“I had no frame of reference for something like this but it was unbelievable. it was unreal for how many people who showed up and said look this place was important to me when I was a young person. This place has helped young people that I know and we really wanna make sure that the folks stay safe,” Keel said.

Shining a light on the impact this space has in the San Jose community.

“People are feeling really appreciated. I think folks are feeling like seen and visible in our community and supported by our community by the outpour of love,” Keel said.

Larger companies, like Cisco Systems, also chipped in since KRON4’s first story aired.

They’re working with the youth space to put in new security cameras.

We’re also waiting to hear back from the San Jose Police Department for updates on any possible suspects but Keel says she hasn’t heard any new developments.