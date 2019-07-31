Community coming together after Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

GILROY (KRON) — As investigators continue to unpack what they know about the gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting at the famed Gilroy Garlic Festival, the community of Gilroy is coming together in a big way.

Several vigils are being held tonight across the South Bay.

Though it’s been a couple of days since the shooting, everyone’s hearts are still very much aching for those three young victims.

Donations were being accepted Tuesday night for their families.

Organizers say these vigils are all about making sure everyone who was affected knows they have support right here in their community.

Dozens of families gathered together, holding hands and each other.

“My kids wouldn’t come tonight because even though I’m their mom and I would be here to protect them and it seems like an extremely safe place, now you don’t feel safe anywhere, but we’re trying,” said life-long Gilroy resident Kathleen Filice.

She says her kids were at the festival Sunday and two of their friends suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

“To have a stranger or anyone come in and violate us like this, it wasn’t just a piece of ground. It’s like the whole town suffered a wound a physical wound,” she said.

Earlier Tuesday, Gilroy police revealed they have no evidence to suggest the gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting had an accomplice.

However, they still don’t know what his motive was.

The FBI says it’s going to take some time to confirm what ideology he aligned with

Organizers of Tuesday night’s vigil say they just felt compelled to make sure the community continues to grow stronger.

Gilroy strong, that’s all everyone keeps saying they are a resilient community for sure.

