(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug.

The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They are popping up across the country and have been recently found right here in the Bay Area.

“Very scary and very upsetting because obviously anything that resembles candy is purposely targeting younger crowds,” said Jacqui Berlinn, co-founder of Mothers Against Drugs.

Berlin, has been fighting to crack down on fentanyl and the open-air drug market in San Francisco for over a year with her organization. She’s personally seen the impact the drug has on individuals and families.

“I know a lot of people who think this can’t touch their families or won’t touch their family but I met many, many people who lost their children to addiction or either because their children died and they had no idea that fentanyl was even out there,” she said.

Berlinn worries these new fentanyl pills will lure more people to take the drug, especially among younger populations.

“This epidemic of fentanyl in our cities and states is absolutely destroying families,” she said. “It’s taken my son from me. Fentanyl is so incredibly addicting that if somebody can try it one time, they could die or they’ll want it again and that’s the reason I believe this rainbow fentanyl is coming out. It makes it look more attractive to a larger percentage of people.”

Earlier this month, more than a pound was found in Berkeley during a drug stop. Just last month, rainbow fentanyl was found in Placer County and in Southern Oregon near the California border. It’s been said that the brightly colored pills are also circulating in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

“It’s absolutely a weapon of mass destruction. It’s killed far more people in San Francisco than COVID-19 ever did,” Berlin. said.

Berlinn says city and state leaders need to take this crisis far more seriously and suppress the continued spread of fentanyl.