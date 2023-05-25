SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Funeral services for Banko Brown, the 24-year=old transgender Black man who was shot and killed in April by a Walgreens security guard after suspected of shoplifting, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco. Organizers expect hundreds–if not thousands–of people from the community to attend potentially causing traffic issues.

Brown and the security guard got into a confrontation inside the store, but Brown was outside the store when he was shot.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that based on surveillance footage and witnesses, her office has decided not to prosecute the guard, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, which has many in the community outraged. Anthony was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department on suspicion of homicide immediately after the killing. Anthony was released from jail days later.

Anthony told police he believed he was in imminent danger because Brown made a “sudden movement,” and that Brown threatened to stab him while they were wrestling inside the store, Jenkins told reporters during a news conference.

When the surveillance footage of the shooting was released, protestors took to the streets calling for justice for Brown.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said he plans to review the case to see if the state can bring charges against the security guard.