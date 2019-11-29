‘Community helping community’: Samaritan House hosts Thanksgiving dinner

SAN MATEO (KRON) – This Thanksgiving, the Samaritan House in San Mateo fed warm meals to hundreds of people while neighbors helped serve them.

Coming here means a lot to me,” Alicia Inali Huff said. “I have grown up in the community.”

Huff lost her home five months ago, but is still thankful this holiday. Spending time with her kids, eating a delicious meal.

“We’ve got turkey, we’ve got stuffing, we’ve got vegetables, potatoes,” Samaritan House CEO Bart Charlow said. “We’ve got a pie, we’ve got cake.”

Volunteers at the Samaritan House in San Mateo served up all the staples to community members who work in the Bay Area, but just need a little extra help.

“Here in the richest county in the United States, one out of five people are living below sustainability,” Charlow said. “And yet they are working they are trying to raise their children here.”

“This organization is a great organization,” Tyler Lee Fuller-Battles said. “The fact that they do put in the time to help out people out of their daily lives is something that has to be appreciated.”

State Senator Jerry Hill stopped by to volunteer and give back to those in need.

“It’s a way to prioritize what we need to do,” Hill said. “And what we need to do is to eliminate the need for people to have to come out on thanksgiving to get a meal for free.”

“This is community helping community,” Charlow said. “It’s always been neighbor helping neighbor.”