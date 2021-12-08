Community honors the life and legacy of Supervisor Wilma Chan

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A ceremony was held in the East Bay on Wednesday to honor the life and legacy of a late Alameda County supervisor.

Wilma Chan died last month after she was hit by a car while crossing a street in Alameda.

The ceremony, held at the Oakland Museum of California Garden, highlighted community initiatives and programs Chan championed throughout her career.

Local community leaders and loved ones gathered to pay their respects to a woman who gave her all to the community.

It also gave her children a chance to speak from the heart about the mother they so dearly loved.

Her children Daren and Jen say their mother led by example and instilled core values in them, like putting people first in decision making, learning from everyone, and acting with honesty and integrity.

“Over the past month, we have heard from countless individuals and organizations. The vastness of those she touched is incredible and speaks to the decades she dedicated to helping people,” Daren said.

For 30 years, Wilma Chan played a crucial role in public service.

First on the Oakland school board, then becoming the first Asian-American to be elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, and serving District 16 on the State Assembly before coming back to the Alameda County board.

Balancing parenthood with policy-making, Wilma Chan was an advocate for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured.

“In Wilma Chan, we saw a highly intelligent person who believed deeply in helping people live better, who wasn’t afraid to speak up, and someone who was relentless especially when the fight was hard and challenging. In mom, we saw a person who shared her love selectively, but wholeheartedly. And most enjoyed the very simple things like spending time with family, long naps, singing, and lots of ice cream,” Jen said.

The Chan family suggests that donations to honor Wilma be made to the Supervisor Wilma Chan Legacy Fund, established by the Board of Supervisors.

Donations will support grants to community non-profits and other eligible programs serving a public purpose in support of Supervisor Chan’s legacy.

There are ongoing discussions regarding how to make the Alameda intersection where Chan was struck and killed safer for pedestrians.