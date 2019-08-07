Community, law enforcement come together for ‘National Night Out’ in Martinez

MARTINEZ (KRON) — Community members, neighbors and law enforcement banded together Tuesday to celebrate National Night Out, an event focused on building relationships between the community and its first responders.

“Even more than ever you know we need to humanize our first responders and what, the value that they add to our community,” said event organizer Pete Sabine. “And this is a way where people can see them in a relaxed environment and get to know them as people and understand what it is they do.”

This year’s National Night Out comes at a deadly time across the country, with three mass shootings within a one week period.

First, the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting and then two others in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio last weekend.

“I think it’s important to have something like this because we need to keep on moving forward as a community,” said another guest. “We need to not be afraid of things and trust that the police is here to protect us and also have a good time in these times of adversity.”

Event organizer in Martinez, Sabine says he’s proud of the turn out on Tuesday despite growing fears and tensions at large public events.

“Very proud for people to come out and take a chance even after everything that’s happened in these high profile events that has transpired in our country and here they are to support this and our law enforcement,” he said.

Neighbors in Martinez say it’s more important now than ever to come together as a community.

“With everything going on it’s good to have community support around you,” said another person. “Lets build a better community. Let’s include everybody. Let’s not be afraid.”

