Community meeting held to discuss homelessness on Joe Rodota Trail

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents District 5 spoke to a large crowd Friday about a rising issue.

“I do wish we were able to move faster,” she said. “We were also slowed by the Kincade Fire, we actually had a mass effort to get people off the trail during the Kincade Fire and unfortunately as we were up to our next to our recovery in that fire, the population then exploded again along the trail.”

She’s referring to some 200 people living on Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

Last week, infra red video from the County Sheriff vshowed rats roaming around.

The County has since started pest control and added toilets and hand washing stations.

In the midst of this crisis — the County is also in a transitional phase behind the scenes. The executive director of the community development commission resigned on Thursday. The CDC serves as the lead agency for homelessness in Sonoma County.

An interim has been assigned.

Supervisor Hopkins wanted to address the public Friday evening.

“Everyone is going to push back,” she said. “There is always going to be fear and concern but we all have to step up and do our part.”

It was packed at the Roseland Village Community Center.

People said they want to help the homeless.

“We have unhoused people living in our community and I want to see them receive shelter,” Louis Richardson said.

This particular meeting had people team up in groups, then come up with one question per table.

Some were peaceful, others were not buying it.

“We’ve had six months before she’s realized what what’s going on and the only reason she’s here now is because the public pressure and because we’re starting to recall her officially,” Stuart Kiehl said.

But they all want solutions.

Moving forward, the county has set sight on three properties for shared housing.