Community meeting to address temporary closure at McClymonds High School

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Families of McClymonds High School students are invited to a community meeting about the temporary school closure on Monday.

The campus was shut down Thursday after the discovery of a cancer-causing chemical in the groundwater at the school.

Testing began this weekend and officials say preliminary results are promising.

According to the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, several locations of the campus were tested Saturday and there has been no evidence of the chemical in the air.

The meetings will be held at West Oakland Middle School Library located at 991 14th Street:

Morning option: 8:30 a.m.

Evening option: 5:30 p.m.

Latest Posts: