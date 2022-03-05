OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Teacher’s Union is taking legal action against the school district and its decision to close and merge about a dozen schools.

Union leaders say the district’s decision violates an agreement from 2019.

Community members protested in East Oakland against the district’s decision Saturday morning. After weeks of pushback, the union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the public employment relations board, also known as a PERB.

Union leaders say the school district must provide one year of community engagement before closing a school. However, the decision to close and merge happened within two months.

Members say it brings them one step closer to a hearing before a judge could potentially put a pause on the school closures.

Union leaders are hoping for a hearing this spring.