HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Half Moon Bay is still reeling from the mass shooting that happened just over one week ago on Jan. 23.

The shooting left seven people dead and another one injured, making it the largest mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history.

Tuesday, the community is invited to come together to remember the victims.

Our Lady of the Pillar Church and the Coastside Interfaith Community will host a memorial service at the Boys and Girls Club Event Center at 530 Kelly Avenue at 4 p.m. The service will include prayers and healing words from interfaith leaders with interpretation for Spanish, Mandarin and ASL.

After the memorial service, a candlelight processional walk is planned down Kelly Avenue past the Mac Dutra Plaza memorial and down Main Street to the I.D.E.S. Hall at 735 Main Street.

Starting at 6 p.m. at the I.D.E.S. Hall, the city, county and Chamber of Commerce will host a community dinner.

The city of Half Moon Bay is also offering mental health services available 7 days a week, 8:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. by calling 988 or 650-713-5467. The County of San Mateo Crisis Response Team is also available to provide mental health resources by calling 800-686-0101.