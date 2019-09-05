Community mourns boat fire victims from Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – Among the victims, Steve Salika who worked at Apple, where he met his wife.

They were aboard the conception along with their teenage daughter, Tia.

While Steve Salika helped others learn how to scuba dive, his wife and daughter were passionate about animal welfare.

The flag is at half-staff at the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter in honor of Diana Adamic and her daughter Tia, who are long-time volunteers and spent hundreds of hours caring for and educating the community about animal welfare.

When she wasn’t exploring the deep, Adamic, and her daughter Tia, were long time volunteers at the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter.

Their love for scuba diving was well known, rivaled perhaps only by their passion for animals, says director Melanie Sobel.

Diana’s husband Steve Salika, shown here on a recent dive near Big Sur, who had taught scuba diving at Adventure Sports Unlimited, was fondly remembered by fellow diver Kyle Gorham.

“Steve and Diana’s neighbors near UC Santa Cruz echoed those sentiments. They were wonderful neighbors wrote one recent addition to the neighborhood. Diana was always looking out for the block. They were a generous and warm-hearted family,” she wrote.

In a statement, Apple computer said Steve Salika was a 30-year veteran whose energy and enthusiasm touched so many people throughout his career.

Tia Salika and a classmate, who is also among the victims, attended Pacific Collegiate School in Santa Cruz.

Most recently, Diana Adamic was a contract humane educator at the animal shelter.

She ran the summer camp program and after school youth program.

Flags are also at half staff at the county government center and the animal shelter is set up a humane education fund calling for donations in honor of Diana and Tia.