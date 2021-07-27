Community mourns Piedmont family killed in car crash

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A community in the East Bay is mourning the tragic loss of a husband, wife, and child.

Investigators say the family from Piedmont was visiting Minnesota when they were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The couple’s teenage daughter was killed in that crash but their 15-year-old son is expected to survive.

The St. John’s family is well respected in this community and dozens of people came out Tuesday night to remember them.

The Piedmont community gathers in exedra plaza to remember the lives of a family killed in a horrifying crash.

John & Jill St. John and their 13-year-old daughter Claire died Sunday in a two-car collision in Le Sueur County, Minnesota.

The St. John’s were visiting family when the tragic accident happened.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff says four people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy and three others were injured, including the St. John’s 15-year-old son.

Claire’s friends are remembering her as someone they always wanted to be around.

Heartbroken neighbors have been leaving flowers and messages on the doorstep of the family’s Piedmont home, the St. John’s were remembered for being helpful.

This stunned, tight knit-community is struggling to come to grips with the loss but they say coming together will help everyone with healing.

The 15-year-old son is expected to be released from the hospital later this week.

The crash is still under investigation.

Sheriff’s officials in Minnesota say alcohol likely did not play a factor in the crash.