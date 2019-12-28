Community mourns teenagers killed in Christmas night crash in Pleasanton

DUBLIN (KRON) — It was an emotional scene Friday as people continue to come and lay flowers and candles at the deadly crash site that claimed the lives of three Dublin High School students on Christmas Day.

Twin brothers Mark and Michael Urista and Javier Ramirez died the crash Wednesday night.

Two additional teenage passengers, one male and one female were also hospitalized with major injuries.

They were all traveling in the same vehicle when it left the road on Foothill in Pleasanton Christmas night.

One mother says she didn’t know the victims but felt compelled to come to see where the tragedy happened.

“Just because it was a horrible loss. No parent wants to lose their children and it’s Christmas. I don’t know? Something we can do to support them I guess,” said Tonya Stewart as she brought flowers to the roadside memorial.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun spoke by phone with Dublin Unified School District Superintendent Dave Marken who says the students who lost their lives grew up in the school district

“Christmas night was very difficult and as word got out to our community it just has absolutely devastated us,” he said.

The students attended schools in the district throughout their childhoods.

“The students that lost their lives they were together at elementary school, middle school and high school. So they have a large network of friends and family,” Marken said.

He talks about how the school district is offering support to the families of the victims, their classmates and teachers

“We expressed our condolences and our concern and love for them and their family,” he said. “And our counselors will give some ideas and some helpful opportunities for our teachers, depending on their grade level and what they teach, to work with their students and have a time to grieve with them as well.”

This weekend a public vigil will be held in memory of the students who lost their lives.

That will take place 5 p.m. Sunday on the campus of Dublin High School

