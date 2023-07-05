(KRON) — Oakland community members showed up on Wednesday to support a beloved local business weeks after it was robbed.

Colonial Donuts, located at 3318 Lakeshore Avenue, was robbed at gunpoint on June 23. Three suspects entered the store, and one of them pointed a gun at a cashier at about 12:50 a.m. before taking cash from the register.

In the wake of the chilling robbery, community members showed up on Wednesday with the intent of buying out the entire store.

“I’m very shocked and humbled that a couple of neighbors in the neighborhood, who actually I heard never met before, organized something like this,” said Phing Yamamoto, who works at the store.

Bear Silber is one of those neighbors. He said he heard about the robbery and wanted to show that the community has the store’s back.

“Sometimes when you get broken into or you have some crime like that, it can feel like you’re all alone and you’re being attacked, and we just wanted to make sure that they knew that wasn’t the case,” he said.

Colonial Donuts has been open in Oakland for 40 years, and the Lakeshore Avenue location is open 24/7. The business has two other locations at 1000 Broadway and 6126 La Salle Ave.