Community organizes ‘speakout’ against future of Castro Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Movie lovers gathered at the historic Castro Theater in San Francisco Sunday for a demonstration urging the owners of the theatre to continue offering movies.

This comes after the theater announced a new partnership to bring shows to the neighborhood.

That includes plans to reinvent the theater as a live event venue.

Movie lovers left messages on the sidewalk outside San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre.

Longtime devotees like Bruce Odze are concerned about changes to the venue.

After the theatre announced a new partnership to bring shows to the neighborhood and reinvent the theatre as a live event venue, the theater’s owners are working with planet entertainment to upgrade and modernize the building.

“We understand that renovations are necessary,” speakout organizer Michael Petrelis said. “They need air conditioning, they need better heating, the bathrooms need to be expanded in the Castro Theatre. We’re not against change. What we’re against is the lack of communication.”

That’s why Petrelis organized a “speakout” Sunday afternoon – calling on the owners to keep showing movies.

According to a statement, the theater plans to host live music and comedy shows, and community events.

The theater will still screen select movies.