FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 78-year-old Fremont man was left with no resources to support his family after thieves broke into his work truck and stole his tools. The community and police association has since stepped in to help get him back on his feet.

On Saturday, Danny Ray woke up early to go to work and discovered his truck had been broken into in front of his home. “It was pretty much all of my tools, somewhere in excess of six-thousand dollars of hand tools, electric power tools of all kinds. It was pretty much my livelihood,” said Ray.

Last year, Ray’s wife suffered three strokes and is currently in the hospital. “It’s been a slow recovery. She’s still not walking. It was another thing to add to the burden of what’s happened this year,” said Ray.

After Ray reported the break-in to police, the Fremont Police Association offered their help. The union is in the process of creating a charitable foundation to help victims and decided to create a portal to raise money for Ray.

“When we signed up to get into this profession, most of us just wanted to help people so to actually be able to make a meaningful difference in someone’s life, a victim that lost everything, it means the world to us,” said Officer Lan Tran.

The portal was shut down after raising about $20,000. “It’s kinda hard to handle. I’ve never been quite in this situation where I’ve been on that kind of receiving end of such graciousness on the officers’ part. Truly touched by it,” said Ray.

Ray is already back in business and will soon repurchase his lost tools and install a security system on his truck.