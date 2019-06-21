Community rallies in protest of swastika displayed at El Sobrante home

EL SOBRANTE (KRON) — A community is coming together in protest of a concrete swastika placed prominently in the front yard of an El Sobrante home.

A rally took place Thursday by people who hope the homeowner will see how hurtful it is and remove it.

The immediate removal of a swastika is what the group from “Not In Our Town El Sobrante” is hoping will happen.

While out at a busy intersection Thursday, protestors made it very clear — they are against having the the Nazi symbol in their community.

The group’s petition to get rid of it has now been signed by 15,000 people online.

“It is scary, Nazis are scary. When you build a concrete monument [of] hate in your front yard, you have [to] pave it over, tear it down, get it out of here,” said one protestor.

At the home on Lindell Drive, the swastika is now covered with blankets and a parked truck.

Homeowner Steve Johnson said he built a Tibetan symbol as a way to prevent weeds, but he wasn’t interested in talking to KRON4 about taking it down.

Back at the rally, the calls to rip it out just got louder.

Neighbors have even offered to pay for the removal and help destroy it.

The group is also considering legal action and to have the swastika declared a public nuisance, that is if the homeowner doesn’t get the message loud and clear.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES