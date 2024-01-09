HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay elementary school teacher recently awarded “Educator of the Year” by BizWorld and her husband feel optimistic about their recovery after their home in Hayward caught on fire. Just days after their lives were turned upside down, the community has stepped up and raised more than $23,000 to help them out.

The initial shock from seeing her home go up in flames is slowly wearing off for Liz Katz, who has returned to her property a few times now since it caught fire Friday night.

“As soon as everybody found out on Saturday morning, they have just rushed to help, and it’s been overwhelming and just so incredibly wonderful actually,” Katz told KRON4.

Katz and her husband Joe were eating dinner when the fire started in the guest room. The smoke alarm sounded and when Joe checked it out and saw flames, Katz said he used a hose to try to put it out while the Hayward Fire Department was on the way.

“When this tree behind me went up, I was in the backyard and I could see the flames come up, you know, above the house, and that’s when it got really real for me,” Katz said.

Katz, joe and their dog got out safely. The home is now a burned-out shell of itself. The couple worked hard to afford it. Joe is an operations lead for Tesla and, Katz is a third-grade teacher at Warwick Elementary School in Fremont.

“For about 10 years, I was working two jobs,” Katz said. “So, I would finish teaching and then head off to work in the office of a tow truck company, and I would do that on nights, weekends, holidays — whenever I had some hours available.”

Fortunately the home is insured. The community is also rallying behind the couple. One of Katz’s colleagues started an online fundraiser the day after the fire, which has already generated more than $23,000 in donations.

“I think the message here is that there is hope,” Katz said. “You lean on your community, build that community and there’s always hope. There’s always a silver lining — even in the most tragic of circumstances.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Katz said it appears an electrical item plugged into the wall may have started it.