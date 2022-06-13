SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Lorenzo community is rallying after a group of men affiliated with the Proud Boys stormed a Drag Queen event in a library Sunday. On Monday afternoon, Castro Valley Pride held a rally outside the library in support of the LGBTQ community.

The rally started with just a few people, but grew to a larger group. People were waving Pride flags and holding signs with messages of support for the LGBTQ community. They told KRON4 News they wanted to counter a negative message with a positive one.

“The library is the public’s library, and the public really means everyone. And it includes the LGBT community.”

There was one protestor who stood across the street from the LGBTQ support rally. He was with the National Straight Pride Coalition.

“We have to fight for the children so I’m happy to do it,” he said.

But Austin Bruckner with Valley Castro Pride said protestors like the man with the straight pride coalition give them even more reason to have a rally like this one.

“Having a presence in our community and showing folks that you’re okay here and you belong,” he said.

Castro Valley Pride organizers said they will continue to support the LGBTQ community in any way they can.