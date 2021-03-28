Community gathers to honor life of man killed by Danville police officer

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of people in Danville gathered for a march and vigil to honor the life of Tyrell Wilson.

32-year-old Wilson died after he was shot by a Danville police officer on March 11.

“He had people that cared about him and loved him and I loved that boy to death.”

Just two and a half weeks after Wilson’s death, his father stood up to remember his son with a march and vigil.

“As long as there is air in my breath this will not go away.”

On March 11, Wilson was shot by Danville police officer Andrew Hall.

Officer Hall responded to an intersection after multiple reports of a man throwing rocks at traffic.

That’s when police say Wilson took out a knife. But Attorney John Burris says it happened differently.

“The witnesses that I have interviewed clearly have said that Tyrell did not have a knife in his hand at the time.”

Police say Wilson was told to drop the knife several times, then was shot one time by Hall.

“And it was a kill shot, it was directly to his face. I haven’t seen many shots like that.”

Wilson had mental health issues and his family believe that lead to this situation.

Wilson’s father severed in law enforcement for 30 years. He believes this situation should have been handled differently.

“Our first goal, if it takes 15 minutes, if it takes an hour, de-escalate.”

This shooting is still being investigated. Officer Hall was involved in another shooting back in 2018.

He is currently on administrative leave.

At the vigil, there was a lot of focus on creating a mental health crisis line so that police officers aren’t put in a situation they may not be trained to handle.