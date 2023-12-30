OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland community is remembering a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Tuan Le was fatally shot Friday morning while responding to a burglary. KRON4 spoke with a community leader about Le’s impact.

President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation Carl Chan says he will never forget Officer Le and that losing him is almost like losing a family member.

“He’s well-loved by everybody.”

Devastating news for the entire oakland community. 36-year-old Oakland police officer Tuan Le was shot and killed early Friday morning while responding to a burglary at a cannabis dispensary near Jack London Square. Chan says he has known Officer Le for about four years.

“A guy with a good smile,” he said.

Chan says Le would often work in the Chinatown and Little Saigon communities. He says working with an Asian officer has helped build trust between those communities and OPD.

“He was able to communicate with pretty much everyone with a smile and that is tremendous,” Chan said. “He will always be remembered by our community.”

Le, an immigrant from Vietnam, graduated from the police academy in 2020 and served as a community resource officer in West Oakland for the past two years.

“We need to support our police officers because sometimes people in uniform, they may not always be appreciated,” Chan said. “Being a police officer is not easy, especially being a police officer in our city.”

Chan says they are working to raise funds to help support Le’s family. He hopes Le’s family knows the community is behind them.

“We love him, and we’re offering all the support we can offer to the family,” Chan said.

Oakland police say several suspects were seen running away after Le was shot. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.